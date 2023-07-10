WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette man found guilty of charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6 insurrection appeals his conviction.

According to court documents, Richard Barnett filed the appeal on July 10 claiming he had “ineffective assistance of counsel” and that the laws in place that he was found guilty of breaking were unconstitutional.

On January 23, Barnett was found guilty of eight crimes, including theft of government property and civil disorder during the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

The Arkansas man became one of the faces of the riot after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office. Barnett is one of over 950 defendants charged for their actions that day, according to the Department of Justice.