WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas man Richard “BigO” Barnett has filed an appeal and has requested new counsel just weeks after he was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail and denied extra time to prepare for prison.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, was part of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He gained notoriety from the insurrection after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

“You’ve become a face of this and I think you like it,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said during his sentencing.

Barnett announced afterward the sentencing that he was planning to appeal.

Not long after, he requested extra time to prepare for his stay in prison, which a judge later denied.

Court documents say Barnett “has had ample time since his conviction to prepare for his incarceration and presents no compelling reasons to justify additional delay.”