WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A jury was seated and opening arguments began in a Gravette man’s January 6 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.

Richard Barnett, 62, is facing eight federal charges for his actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. On January 10, the defendant was formally arraigned on a charge that the government filed in a superseding indictment on December 21, 2022.

Jury selection began the day before and concluded on day two, with twelve jurors and two alternates selected and sworn in. The government then gave its opening statement in the case.

The defense deferred its opening statement. The trial is set to resume at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on January 11.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.