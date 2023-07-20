WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard “Bigo” Barnett has filed a motion for permission to remove his ankle monitor prior to his imprisonment on Aug. 1.

On Jan. 23, Barnett was found guilty of eight crimes, including theft of government property and civil disorder during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, gained notoriety from the insurrection after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

He filed an appeal and requested new counsel in June, just weeks after he was sentenced to 4.5 years in jail and denied extra time to prepare for prison.

In his newest motion, he claims he has had the ankle monitor on for two years. He requested that his ankle monitor be removed between July 21 and July 31.

The court filing states that a U.S. probation officer requested to remove his monitor, but it was denied. The officer asked Barnett to file a motion.

The motion states that probation officers are responsible for the cost of the ankle monitor if it is not removed.

A probation officer for the Western District of Arkansas said they support this motion, according to the documents.