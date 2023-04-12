WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man convicted on eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked the court to delay his sentencing hearing.

Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, was convicted by a federal jury on January 23. He filed a motion in federal court on April 10 in which he asked for a continuance of his sentencing as well as an extension to file a sentencing memorandum. He is currently set to be sentenced on May 3.

The defense filing cited a recently issued 107-page decision in another January 6 case as the primary reason it needs more time.

“The decision raises new issues that directly and specifically impact Mr. Barnett’s case, and Mr. Barnett respectfully asks this Court for a reasonable amount of time to properly review and analyze the complicated decision,” the motion said.

It added that the related decision has “prompted a spirited debate on the list serve, hosted by the Federal Public Defender, with over 50 emails laden with argument and content with a wide range of opinions still being debated and argued.”

It also quoted a previous statement by the court noting that a continuance may be necessary while the defense’s rule 29 and rule 33 motions are pending. Judge Christopher R. Cooper instructed the prosecution to file a response to the defense’s request by the end of business on April 12.