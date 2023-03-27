WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man’s sentencing following his conviction on eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol may be delayed after a pair of attorneys announced plans to leave his defense team.

Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, was convicted by a federal jury on January 23. On February 5, he filed a pair of motions seeking an acquittal or a new trial.

The government responded by saying that “all of his allegations and arguments are meritless” and it asked the court to deny the motions in a 58-page filing submitted on March 5. Barnett’s March 13 motion for an extension to file a reply to the government was unopposed and a new deadline was set for March 27.

On March 9 and 10, a pair of Barnett’s attorneys notified the court of their intentions to leave his legal team. On March 13, Judge Christopher R. Cooper addressed the timeline for future events in Barnett’s case.

“Depending on the time required for the Court to rule on the Defendant’s post-trial motions, this further extension of the briefing schedule may necessitate a delay in the Defendant’s scheduled May 3 sentencing,” he wrote on March 13.

On March 27, the judge signed an order for a motion hearing on April 3, which he noted was done “in light of the pending motions to withdraw.” That hearing will be held virtually.

Barnett faces up to 47 years in federal prison if sentenced to the maximum on all charges.