WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The government has filed its presentencing investigation report in the case of an Arkansas man found guilty of eight federal charges for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, of Gravette, was convicted by a federal jury on January 23. The government filed its presentencing investigation report to the court on April 3.

Barnett’s team already filed a motion seeking an extension of the deadline to respond to that report, which Judge Christopher R. Cooper denied. The judge instructed both sides to file status reports by April 5 regarding multiple lawyers asking to withdraw from Barnett’s defense team.

In its request, the defense noted that the deadline to reply to the presentencing report coincides with Passover, and requested a delay until April 21. The filing also noted that sentencing memorandums are currently due on April 26, with a scheduled sentencing date of May 3.

“The Court has already expressed that because the Rule 29 and Rule 33 motions are still pending, the Court would consider continuing the sentencing hearing,” the filing observed. “A sentencing hearing of May 3 does not leave time for responses, replies, or for the Court to consider the sentencing memorandums and accompanying briefs.”