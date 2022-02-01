FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host a Barred Owl release by Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation.

The public is invited to the event, which will take place on Saturday, February 5. Garden admission will be waived from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. that day.

Representatives from Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will discuss their organization and the Barred Owl, take questions and then release the bird.

According to a press release, this Barred Owl was presented to Northsong back in early October. He had a broken leg, which was repaired surgically and he was also partially blind. Now he can fly, hunt and catch prey with no issues and is ready to return to the wild.

Though this is a free event, guests are asked to RSVP in advance at BGOZARKS.ORG. This event will take place outdoors. Guests are required to wear masks when approaching the admission window and entering the building.