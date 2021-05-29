Barry County man arrested in connection with possible homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barry County, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide that happened in the area of Farm Road 1078 and Farm Road 2140, according to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd.

Boyd says on May 28, around 6:02 p.m., Barry County police received a call of a body in a field by the road.

Upon arriving on the scene, police determined the victim was Daylon Michael Anderson, 25, of Monett, Mo. Boyd says Anderson had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police arrested Dylan Rixon Williams, 21, on Monett in connection with the incident. Williams is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers