Barry County man arrested in connection with possible homicide

Barry County, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide that happened in the area of Farm Road 1078 and Farm Road 2140, according to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd.

Boyd says on May 28, around 6:02 p.m., Barry County police received a call of a body in a field by the road.

Upon arriving on the scene, police determined the victim was Daylon Michael Anderson, 25, of Monett, Mo. Boyd says Anderson had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police arrested Dylan Rixon Williams, 21, on Monett in connection with the incident. Williams is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-6556.