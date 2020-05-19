Bars inside of restaurants reopen with new restrictions

Kelli Rizza cleans the bar before closing the doors of McSorley’s Beach Pub at 5 o’clock on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, released a statement saying that all bars and nightclubs throughout Florida will close for the next 30 days. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bars inside of restaurants can reopen with new restrictions.

Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement, saying that safety measures like social distancing will have to be part of re-opening.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police said its stance from the beginning of the pandemic has been education and cooperation and that the department wants everyone to work together to stay safe as more businesses begin to re-open.

“We don’t want to be out there giving anybody tickets for social distancing or having too many people in their restaurant or bar or salon. You know, we want everyone to comply, so we can all get through this together,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that citations will be handed out if restaurants do not comply with the governor’s order.

Freestanding bars will not be allowed to open until Tuesday, May 26.