Bars inside restaurants open for the first time in over a month

One local restaurant owner said he hopes this will attract more people, and get the ball rolling to move into the next phases of reopening.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bars inside restaurants are given the green light by Governor Asa Hutchinson to reopen Tuesday.

But, the announcement at Monday’s press conference came with little to no details about how to safely do that.

Looking around Grubs Bar and Grille during lunch hour, you’ll see empty tables and closed off sections.

This is the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of the public is still very cautions about coming out to eat,” said Jason Collins, the co-owner of Grubs bar and Grille in Rogers. “Even though we’re at 33 percent occupancy, we’re running at about 10 percent occupancy.”

Since May 11, if you wanted to get a drink at a restaurant, it would have to at a table with a meal.

But since the governor’s announcement on Monday, you can now drink at the bar too.

Collins said he hopes this will attract more people, and get the ball rolling to move into the next phases of reopening.

“We’re hoping phase two does go pretty quick here soon, and then hopefully phase three,” he said.

Next week, free standing bars will open, but Scott Hardin with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said there are, of course, restrictions.

“The key rules are, you’re going to have to be six feet apart any other patron or staff, unless its obviously during that transaction,” Hardin said.

Staff will have to wear masks, and patrons will have to until service begins.

And for stand alone bars, Hardin says it gets tricky.

“Some of these bars are in small spaces in which people are normally close, sitting right next to each other, that’s what a bar typically is,” he said. “So I think you’re going to see several of these locations get really creative.”

Collins said while re-opening his bar hasn’t made a huge difference for his business so far, it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’d like for everything to go back to normal at some point. This year, I’m not sure how that’s going to play out. Only time will tell on that,” he said.