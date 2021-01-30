Bars work to comply with ABC guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – From fines to altercations with customers, bar owners are still having issues with Arkansas Beverage Control.

Bar owners are doing what they can to stay open during the pandemic, but getting people to comply with guidelines set by the ABC is proving to be another challenge.



“I, myself, got punched two weeks ago because of a customer who was told he can’t dance,” said Aaron Schauer, owner of Piano Bar. “He became belligerent we were removing him from the club and in the process, an altercation occurred and I was physically harmed.”

He said he has to make sure guidelines- like people wearing a mask and social distancing- are being followed, or else, he could be fined or even worse, lose his liquor license.

Hannah Withers manages Maxine’s Tap Room. She was fined for the first time in January when an agent came in during curfew checks.



“After we closed on New Years Eve, we sat down and had some New Years Eve drinks with our staff,” Withers said.

She said their fine could be up to $1,100. Like Piano Bar, there have also been altercations over their guidelines to avoid more fines.

Both bars ask for customers to continue showing their support safely so they can keep their doors open and business afloat.

