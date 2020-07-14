Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hiring in Rogers, nationwide

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is hiring 5,000 new team members nationwide.

Dozens of the new positions are available locally at Bass Pro Shops in Rogers.

In the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, Bass Pro says many are turning to nature for social distancing activities like fishing, hiking, camping and boating. The outdoor retailer hopes to help families continue to get outdoors.

Applications will be accepted for part-time positions in the following departments:

· Hunting

· CLUB Card

· Apparel

· Customer Service

· Receiving

Team benefits provided include competitive wage potential, holiday and vacation pay, flexible hours and generous merchandise discounts at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Health, dental, and life insurance programs are available for eligible team members.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting www.basspro.com/careers and clicking on the Rogers, AR location. You must be 18 years old to apply.