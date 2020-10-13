Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s to hire 7,000 team members in advance of holiday season including in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plan to hire 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, October 15.

Bass Pro Shops in Rogers plans to hire 40 new employees for retail positions.

Team member benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45%, healthcare benefits and more.

Those who wish to apply can visit Bass Pro Shops’ career site or stop by for a walk-in interview between 10 am and 7 pm on Thursday.

All applicants must be 18 years old.

