SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops is celebrating 50 years in the business and the store in Springfield, Mo., is celebrating by hosting the World’s Fishing Fair.

The fishing fair is showcases fishing, boating, conservation, and the outdoors.

It’s a five-day event that begins on March 30 and goes through April 3.

The event will showcase over 200 exhibits from more than 150 manufacturers across fishing, boating, and other outdoor categories.

Headlining it all will be concerts from country music stars like Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson.

50% of all ticket sales will benefit conservation efforts.

Special advance ticket pricing starts at $5 for ages 9-16 and $10 for adults for all five days of activities. Kids 8 and under receive free admission.

Concert tickets must be purchased separately as availability permits. Tickets can be bought here.