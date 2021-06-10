Bass Pro Shops donates 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organization

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops is challenging families to put down their digital devices and discover the joys of fishing.

To kick-off “Gone Fishing”, the nationwide movement that gets kids and families connected to nature each summer, the company is donating more than 40,000 rods and reels to local nonprofit organizations for kids of all backgrounds.

Becky Roark, executive director of the Beaver Water Alliance, says its a great way to teach local kids about the outdoors and the preservation of nearby lakes. “Whenever community partners like this step in, it really has a nice message that the community does care about the youth and engaging them in conservation, but also our water quality in Northwest Arkansas,” Roark said.

Bass Pro Shop in Rogers donated supplies and reels to the Beaver Lake Big Bass Bonanza event.

The event, which was scheduled for this month, has been rescheduled for spring next year due to high water concerns.