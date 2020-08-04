Bass Pro Shops founder commits to preserve Dogpatch property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris purchased the former Dogpatch USA theme park property.

This is a 400-acre natural setting in northern Arkansas’ Newton County.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to restore, preserve and share this crown jewel of Arkansas and the Ozarks so everyone can further enjoy the wonderful region we call home,” he said. “We’re going to take our time to restore the site, dream big and imagine the possibilities to help more families get back to nature through this historic and cherished place.”

The site is located near the legendary Buffalo National River.

One of the few remaining un-damned rivers in the lower 48 states, the Buffalo is the first river to receive special designation from the National Park Service.

Today, the area is a popular destination for outdoor adventures including float trips, fishing, camping, and mountain biking.

Earlier this year, Morris donated 1 million masks to healthcare workers.

Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela’s in 2016 for $5.5 billion.