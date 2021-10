HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris plans to revive a theme park south of Harrison that closed nearly 30 years ago.

Morris bought the property that housed Dogpatch USA in 2020 for more than $1 million.

It changed hands multiple times, but it was previously a successful theme park for more than two decades.

Morris also funded the Big Cedar Lodge and Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve.