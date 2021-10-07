Bass Pro Shops to hire 7,000 employees in advance of holiday season

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is preparing for the holiday season by hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees at a National Hiring Day event on Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14.

According to a news release from the outdoor retailer, Bass Pro shops in Rogers is in search of 35 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

People interested in applying can do so here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The release says the retailer offers up to 45% discounts for employees, competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible employees.

