Bathroom wall threat prompts temporary lockdown at Paris High School

PARIS, Ark. (KNWA) — A possible threat written on a bathroom wall prompted a temporary lockdown at a River Valley high school this week.
The Paris School District posted to its Facebook saying in part:
Through sample handwriting and video evidence, school administration were able to isolate two students believed responsible…and notified their parents and the Paris Police Department.Paris School District
After the students were remanded into police custody and the building was cleared, the lockdown was lifted and the school day resumed.