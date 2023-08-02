FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents are ready for their kids to go back to class, but one thing they might not be looking forward to is the back-to-school traffic.

It’s not just the bright yellow school buses making people’s commute longer, it’s also the red Razorback Transit buses and all of the University of Arkansas students that will be back in Fayetteville. For college students that live off-campus, move-in has already started.

John Thomas with UA said they’ve recruited more drivers for the upcoming year, so you can expect additional buses on each of the university’s 17 fixed routes around Fayetteville.

“Our campus buses are a little bit different from school buses,” said Thomas. “It’s not a requirement to stop for them once they do make their stops, but it might be a good idea to at least slow down.”

Thomas urges drivers to be cautious driving around UA transit because he said students could be putting their bikes on the bus or crossing the street on either side. Check around the bus as people might be putting bikes on the front of their buses.

For yellow school buses though, Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said stopping is a must.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re behind that school bus or facing that school bus, whatever direction you’re going, it doesn’t matter. You need to stop,” said Sgt. Murphy.

If you don’t, he said you could get a citation.

Sgt. Murphy said there will be extra officers patrolling school zones and staged in areas where people are most likely to pass school buses. He also said school bus drivers will oftentimes write down your license plate and send that information to the Washington County prosecutor and the Fayetteville Police Department.

“So keep an eye out for those kiddos,” said Sgt. Murphy. “They’re our most precious resource here in the city of Fayetteville and we want to take care of them.”

Move-in for UA students living on-campus starts next week, and the first day of class for Fayetteville students is August 14.

Both Thomas and Murphy urge you to be patient this month, especially around crosswalks and buses.