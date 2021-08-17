Baum Walker Stadium to host Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue main stage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue will set up shop at Baum Walker Stadium this year.

The festival will make the move to the stadium’s east parking lot in order to avoid potential construction on the Cultural Arts corridor.

Organizers say they are monitoring the pandemic closely as they continue to come up with health precautions, but Fayetteville’s public health officer says she is worried for the hospitals.

Dr. Marti Sharkey says if someone ends up in the hospital because of a motorcycle accident, it will just add to the strain medical centers are already seeing.

“It does make us all very anxious as we are trying to ask everybody to do everything to keep themselves out of the hospital,” Sharkey said. “Riding a motorcycle in a crowded situation is not something that’s going to necessarily help people stay out of the hospital and stay safe.”

“The great thing that has come out of all of this is all the information sharing from all these other organizations coming together and figuring out the best procedures,” said Tommy Sisemore, the event’s executive director.

Organizers do urge everyone to wear a mask this year.