Baxter County, Arkansas authorities searching for teen who went missing on September 4

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who went missing the morning of September 4.

Authorities say 16-year-old Kaiden Arrigo was discovered missing from his home in Lakeview, Arkansas. It is not known what Arrigo is wearing. Police say he may have gone to a Valero gas station in Lakeview and moved on from there.

Kaiden is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakeview Police Department through the 9-1-1 dispatch center non-emergency line 870-425-2361, or contact Sgt. Scott Thrasher at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division 870-425-7000.

