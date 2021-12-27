Baxter County Sheriff’s Office: man arrested for stabbing dog and threatening victim with knife

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Mountain Home man after receiving a report that he was chasing the caller with a knife and threatening to kill him after stabbing the victim’s dog in the neck.

According to officers, after arriving at the 100th block of Campbell Place around 10:40 p.m., the victim stated he had been staying in a camper in the backyard of the property when Mark Hansen started an argument with him.

Deputies said according to the victim’s report, Hansen pulled out a knife and said “I am going to kill you” several times. Hansen then began running toward the victim.

The victim’s dog moved towards Hansen, and Hansen stabbed the dog in the neck area, officers said.

The victim reportedly told deputies that Hansen had been exhibiting signs of an altered mental state during the past week.

Officers said Hansen denied threatening the victim but admitted to stabbing the dog.

The dog had a deep laceration on its front left shoulder, deputies said, and the knife used has been taken in as evidence.

Hansen was placed under arrest for terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, and cruelty to animals, police said. He was transported to Baxter County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.