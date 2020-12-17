Baxter Regional Medical Center staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.- Thursday morning, six frontline healthcare workers at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Moutain Home received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The event happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Medical Center received 975 doses for medical staff and does not require all staff to get the vaccine. Hospital leaders say they plan to give out all 975 doses to medical staff.

Currently, the hospital has 24 COVID-19 cases, with six in ICU, and the others are in a COVID-19 unit with four patients on a ventilator.

The hospital has a plan to obtain a freezer to hold vaccines and expects to have one in February due to high demand; in the meantime, they are using dry ice to keep the vaccine cold.

The Center hopes to get Moderna’s vaccine in the coming weeks.