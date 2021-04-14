BB guns mistaken for real handguns in Fort Smith neighborhood

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BB guns cause a scare in a Fort Smith neighborhood.

According to Fort Smith police, officers were called to a Fort Smith neighborhood in reference to suspicious behavior.

Officers say a group of kids ran from them and threw down what appeared to be handguns.

Officers later discovered the guns were BB guns.

Fort Smith police say the kids were never located.

Police encourage people to discuss with their kids how this type of behavior can make neighbors fearful and lead to potentially tragic situations.

