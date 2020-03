FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Price gouging is up over the past week as communities across North America react to COVID-19.

BBB has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging for critical items such as bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks, and food supplies as “social distancing” restrictions go to effect in many locations.

Consumers are urged to report price gouging at BBB.org/AdTruth or directly to BBB.