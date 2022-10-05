ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses in Rogers are bracing for thousands of visitors as Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicks off.

The CEO of the Rogers Chamber of Commerce, Raymond Burns, said the main concern is making sure restaurants are fully staffed, and fully stocked with enough food for the week. Although, he knows they’ll get the job done.

Burns adds that many restaurants are running on limited hours because of the shortages.

“Our restaurant folks are fantastic people. They work really hard, sometimes 14 to 18 hours a day and their staff can’t help that they can’t find people. Just be patient,” said Burns.

As some may be bothered by the long wait times or noise the event may bring, Burns encourages them to consider that the sound of the bikes revving is really the sound of money pouring into the community.

“Remember they support our local fire, our schools, and then they leave. So, we provide services for a few days then they pay for services for the residents of Northwest Arkansas year round,” said Burns

Burns said the area also needs the added revenue since the hospitality industry is still recovering from the pandemic.

With it being the first year Bikes, Blues & BBQ is in Rogers, Burns said it’ll be a learning experience for everyone, but one many are looking forward to.