Bikes, Blues & BBQ celebrates 20 years

This year’s rally is scheduled for September 25th through 28th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KNWA) Bikes, Blues and BBQ is the world’s largest charity motorcycle rally benefiting women, children, and the underserved members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

The rally returns for another fun experience, kicking off its 20th year for the event on Wednesday, September 25th and runs through Saturday, September 28th.

Event organizers have a full list of happenings planned. Everything from Harley Davidson demo rides, a car/ truck show, BBQ cookoff competitions, and the Miss Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue 2019 competition.

Executive director Tommy Sizemore joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to preview some of the festivities. To date, the organization has raised over $2 million for local charities. Prides itself on being a family-friendly event.

The event is free to the public, but there are a few items that require passes and/or tickets including the VIP Package, People’s Choice BBQ Competition Tasting, Bike Show Entry, and Car Show Entry. For a complete schedule, click here.