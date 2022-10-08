ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues & BBQ is a non-profit organization that has been established since 2000.

One of the founders of the organization, Neal Crawford says the event is all about giving back.

“It’s all about family, children, and charity, and suddenly most rallies are not built on that foundation,” Crawford said.

Crawford says this organization strives for community interaction, so it is important to sew back into the people that made it happen.

“It’s all about your children, elderly, the folks that can’t get by you know the single-parent scholarship programs,” Crawford said.

Crawford says he knows it has been very hard on charities lately, so he hopes to give them a sense of financial relief.

“It’s been very hard on charities, and are a charity that feeds charities, that’s what we do, and we want to see those folks surviving and thriving,” Crawford said.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ will return in 2023.