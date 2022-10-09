ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is officially over and now it’s time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, the clean-up process.

With how much effort goes into putting on an event this large, one can only imagine how much strength is needed for the cleaning-up process.

Tommy Sisemore is the executive director of Bikes, Blues, and BBQ and says although the event is over their work isn’t done.

“We’ve been up all night, cleaning up, but we’re going to continue to push through until we get it picked up,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore says pulling off an event this large, calls for all the manpower one can get.

“It’s me and our team of volunteers that are down here, we’re pushing brooms, carrying stage decks, and everything out,” Sisemore said.

Sisemore says he’s thankful to the community for making this event special.

“I’m just so thankful for the community and bracing them the way they did, I really feel like it went off well,” Sisemore said.