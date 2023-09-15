The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 22nd Annual Bikes, Blues, and BBQ kicks off Wednesday night in Eureka Springs with a free concert at The City Auditorium (the Aud) with the Shotgun Billies and at The Farm with Country Jesus.

According to the press release, riders can enjoy Harley-Davidson Demo Rides, vendors around the region, and amazing food during the day.

BBBBQ has national headliners including Jackyl, Quiet Riot, John Conlee, Tuesdays Gone, and many more. There will be contests, giveaways, rides, and events throughout the NWA region. Check out the following maps and website for more details of the event.

Contests:

● Bikes Blues and BBQ Motorcycle Giveaway – Register here.

● Pig Trail Harley-Davidson $1000 Shopping Spree and Helmet Giveaway courtesy of

Rainwater Holt and Sexton! – Register onsite at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson during the rally

● Motorcycle Giveaway courtesy of CVMA 7-2 – Register here.

● Choctaw Helmet Giveaway – Register onsite at Choctaw activations



Competitions:

● Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition – Rotary Club of Rogers

○ Location: Between First street and Cherry street

● Karaoke Contest – Mixtape Entertainment

○ Location: Downtown Rogers on the Butterfield Stage at the Railyard

○ Mixtape Social Media

Visit here for the full list of events and schedules of BBBBQ.

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is 501c3 Non-profit motorcycle rally with a purpose that benefits women,

children, and the underserved members of the Northwest Arkansas community. Since the first

Bikes, Blues, and BBQ we have donated in excess of $3 million to local charities.