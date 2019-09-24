Bikes, Blues & BBQ back in northwest Arkansas for the 20th time!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of motorcyclists will be in northwest Arkansas for one of the world’s largest charity motorcycle rallies.

This is the 20th year for Bikes, Blues & BBQ, a rally to benefit women, children, and underserved communities.

This year, attendees can expect great music, beautiful motorcycles and of course- lots of barbecue.

Safety for all is a top priority and the Fayetteville Police Department will be ramping up security during the events.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the department said motorcyclists need to use extra caution while driving and drive defensively. He adds pedestrians also need to be patient and vigilant.

Sgt. Murphy suggests looking both ways twice, or even three times, before crossing the street.

“Make sure there’s not a motorcycle beside you or coming up beside you,” Sgt. Murphy said. “We don’t want to be working any accidents involving motorcycles. Because we all know those type of accidents come with more serious injuries.”

Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicks off Wednesday, September 25 through Saturday, September 28. It’s free and open to the public. Click here for a full schedule of events.