Dickson Street businesses prepare for Bikes, Blues & BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The world’s largest charity motorcycle rally benefiting women, children, and the underserved is just days away from returning to northwest Arkansas.

Bar owners are preparing for thousands of people to walk through Dickson Street.

Aaron Schauer, the owner of The Piano Bar, says it’s the busiest weekend all year for him. That means big profit.

His business will be open early and closing late, and will be bringing in different musicians.

“We have to order more inventory, we have to have more entertainers come in. We’ve been working on it for at least a month and a half, so here we go,” he said.

Schauer said that several business owners on Dickson Street met on Monday to discuss the proposed entertainment district

If passed, alcohol would be allowed to be consumed in public places such as the farmers market, first Thursday and the Lights of the Ozarks.

City council members tabled the proposal for a month, but Schauer says many business owners have concerns over safety and will be asking city council to slow down and look at how it worked out for other cities.