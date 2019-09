Rev up your engines! Northwest Arkansas is about to be taken over by an annual event.

Watch as Tommy Sizemore joins Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at this year’s Bike, Blues & BBQ and how you can get involved.

Bikes, Blues & BBQ

20th Anniversary

Events Throughout NWA

New Events: Wrestling, Corn Hole Tournament

Hashtags: #Rallywithapurpose / #Bbb20

For additional information about the event including volunteer opportunities, click here.