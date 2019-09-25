Inaugural Big Cats & Chrome Music Festival to debut at refuge

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark.—(KNWA) In part with the annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ event happening in Northwest Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge is set to host the Big Cats & Chrome Music Festival.

The festival starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th and runs to 5 p.m. at the wildlife refuge located in Eureka Springs. Ike Weaver stopped by KNWA Today to preview all of the happenings, which will feature live music, food, special guests, and a number of other fun activities which families can take part in.

Guest are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, coolers, and blankets. Tickets are $10 for general admission. Children 12 years and younger will receive FREE access to this event. For more info, click here.