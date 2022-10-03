ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bikes, Blues & BBQ “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will return this week, October 5th through the 8th. The multi-day event series will be taking place in Rogers for the first time, and will continue the non-profit’s history of raising money for local women and children.

The event is returning in 2022 after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Those wishing to support the non-profit and its cause can attend any one of their several events starting on Wednesday, including musical performances, a car show, and a barbecue competition.

For those who are unable to make the events from Wednesday to Saturday, the non-profit says it’s also accepting donations through its website.

For a schedule of events, and for more info about the rally’s mission, you can visit Bikes, Blues & Barbecue’s website, linked here.