Police warn drivers to be cautious as bike rally concludes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Saturday marked the last day of Bikes, Blues & BBQ for 2019. Thousands of bikers will hit the road and start their respective treks home throughout the night, and police have advice to help get everyone home safely.

“I urge people, especially here at the end when people like to let their guard down, to focus on safety out there on the roadway and let everyone get out of town safely,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of Fayetteville’s Police Dept.

Murphy said increased traffic on the road comes an increased chance of accidents. He said bikers need to check out their rides before making long journeys home.

Murphy said tired need to be aired up and brief safety checks should be conducted to make sure all necessary mechanisms are working properly. He said the number of accidents has been pretty tame this year because people have been cautious.

Police don’t want to let people know when the barriers around Dickson Street will come down for security reasons, but Murphy said he counts this year’s Bikes, Blues & BBQ as one of the best simply because of the great weather and considerate people.