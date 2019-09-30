Six arrested during final day of Bikes, Blues & BBQ

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Six people were arrested during the final night of Bikes, Blues & BBQ in Fayetteville on Saturday.

According the Fayetteville Police Department, five people were arrested for public intoxication on Saturday — with two individuals receiving additional disorderly conduct charges.

One man was arrested on a warrant out of Springdale.

Four of the arrested individuals were local to Northwest Arkansas.

Police issued an additional four citations for engine revving and two for careless driving.

No motorcycles were reported stolen during the event.