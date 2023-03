ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week is Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day for students looking to get into technical careers.

Taking place at Rogers High School on March 7, students will get the chance to interview with local companies, tour a business and industry expo and attend workshops.

Be Pro Be Proud is a day centered around helping high school seniors find the right career path for them.

More information on how to participate can be found here.