Bear spotted and captured in Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The talk of the town in Alma yesterday has been captured.

Alma residents have spotted this bear all over town, even on some of their properties. One of its many sightings was here in the O’Reilly parking lot.

The bear made its way to an Alma home last night where it was found in the backyard.

Arkansas Game and Fish were able to capture the bear in a resident’s backyard with the help of Alma emergency responders.

Keith Stephens with Arkansas Game & Fish said the bear had been spotted in a town over for about a month. They had not been able to catch it until last night.

Stephens said Arkansas Game & Fish sent the bear to a biologist who decided to tranquilize it, because it was too weak.