Beating projected COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is less than half of what was predicted for this day.

That’s what Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while showing two projection models.

One graph predicted 3,500 cases in Arkansas by today.

The state is currently reporting 1,171.

The other graph is from the University of Washington and showed a lower number of hospital stays than expected.

“That would go up to about 200 yesterday and we are at about 80 some in our hospitalization rate and what’s really encouraging to see is the flatter line,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson said those two charts will be followed closely for any changes.