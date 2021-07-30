Beating the heat at the Rogers Aquatic Center

ROGERS, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — People will be doing their best to beat the heat this weekend as temperatures continue to push triple digits. It’s weekends like this where the Rogers Aquatic Center sees some of it’s highest turnout.

The lifeguard staff is ready to keep people safe.

The aquatics center has free ice water for anyone to refill their water bottles. They also have an air conditioned room for anyone who’s feeling overwhelmed by the heat.

They will also have a trained EMT on standby for anyone who needs medical attention.

Leaders at the pool are constantly checking on the lifeguards and the patrons to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Just make sure and wear your sunscreen and bring your water,” said Leah Hatton. “We have a bunch of water and Gatorade that you can buy. Just be prepared if you’re going to be here all day and ask the lifeguards for help.”

They have plenty of staff for the weekend, but they are starting to see some lifeguards leave to go back to school. Starting August 13th, the Rogers Aquatic Center will only be open on the weekend.