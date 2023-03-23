ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is reporting a large uptick in out-of-state visitors during the week of spring break.

Beaver Lake Park Ranger Landon Thurman said not all campsites are open during the winter season since it’s usually not as busy, but because it’s spring break, he said all 100 open campsites are completely full. Campers are in Northwest Arkansas from Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Alaska, etc.

Thurman said it’s been a busy week of camping and fishing, which is true for one Colorado family staying at the Horseshoe Bend Campground, who says it’s their first trip to NWA and won’t be their last.

The family talked about green the area is, even during the winter months. They plan on making the camping trip a tradition.

Thurman said each year he’s seeing more and more campsite reservations, and said the area has many vacation rental homes in use during spring break week as well.

“We take a lot of pride in our campgrounds and our facilities, so the fact that they choose to come here and spend their vacation time with us, it’s important,” said Thurman.

Even quite a few local families, such as the Scarrow’s, are using spring break as an opportunity to have a ‘staycation’ close to home.

“It just keeps you away from the hustle and bustle of everyday and just gets you out to enjoy some sun,” said Farmington resident, Travis Scarrow.

Thurman is asking locals to be patient while waiting to take their boats in and out of the water, especially since it may be some boater’s first time on the lake.

More campsites will open back up for the summer season on April 1.