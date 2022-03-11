NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on March 11, Beaver Lake Fire Department reported that it cleared the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Bull Hill.

A social media post by the department noted that seven members of BLFD were able to respond to the incident. On scene, responders requested a “manpower company from Rogers Fire,” as well as a second ambulance.

One person was removed from a vehicle that had flipped on its side and slid into a ditch. The victim was taken to a local hospital.