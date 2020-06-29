Beaver Lake Fire Department encourages lake safety for holiday weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As temperatures continue to rise, many Arkansans could try to cool down on Beaver Lake this holiday weekend.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department wants to make sure that you stay safe while out on the water.

Whether, you’re on a jet ski, or zooming around on a boat, Deputy Chief Jon Wright says the most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket.

“Whether it’s on your person or you have it readily available in your boat where it can be easily accessed. It’s by far the most important thing that people can do,” Wright said.

Wright said that it is also important to pay attention while you are out on the water because not everyone on the lake is an experienced boater.