A second shot at Oral Roberts came with higher stakes and required another rally from a 12-point second-half deficit, but freshman guard Davonte "Devo" Davis hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining as the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks survived upset-worthy and 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, 72-70, on Saturday in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 (a.k.a South Region semifinals) inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, sending Arkansas to the program's first Elite Eight in 26 years and its 11th in program history.

Following Davis' score and a couple of timeouts, ORU guard Max Abmas -- the nation's leading scorer at 24.5 points per game -- took an inbound pass underneath the Arkansas basket and speed-dribbled to the right wing where he just missed on a 3-point attempt as time expired. It was the second time this season the Razorbacks trailed ORU by 12 points in the second half, and it was the second time against the Golden Eagles that a dominant offensive rebounding advantage for the Hogs (18-6 for an 18-8 edge in second-chance-points) was the difference in a comeback victory. The Razorbacks have won an NCAA Division 1-best 10 games after trailing by 10 or more points, and that includes all three of their NCAAT victories in '20-21.