Beaver Lake Fire Dept. urges boaters to be safe on water after recent drowning

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Beaver Lake Fire Department is urging you to stay safe on the water this summer.

This comes after the department recovered a body just last night after a drowning on that same lake.

“I hope that people have seen the news stories about our recent drowning and heed some of the precautions we’re talking about today,” said Chief John Whisenant.

“We had it on our mind a lot, especially going out and seeing all the people searching yesterday and the day before so we were I guess a lot more cautious and wore our life jackets,” said one boater, Brooke Rice.

Boating safety: a topic we hear about every summer, but Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant said not all people take to heart.

“Every single drowning victim we’ve responded to has not been wearing a life vest.”

Whisenant said life vests are crucial, no matter your age.

“You never know when an accident may happen… when you may fall overboard so you always need to be wearing one.”

Operating the boat safely is also key.

“People need to pay attention to their surroundings,” he said. “To the oncoming boats to the oncoming tubes to all the other recreational offerings. Watch your speed in the no-wake zones.” that’s pretty important and around the docks because you don’t know where people may be swimming around the docks.”

Whisenant said safety is also important around the docks because you don’t know where there may be people swimming.

Whisenant said this week’s drowning was just one of about two dozen the fire department will respond to every year, so it is crucial you wear your life vest and be aware of your surroundings.