Beaver Lake landowners fear Army Corps of Engineers land acquisition proposal

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Beaver Lake landowners are petitioning against the Army Corps of Engineers in the hopes to keep their land.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the proposal for the Beaver Lake land acquisition has been in the works for years.

However, funding and resource issues limited the government’s ability to take it. Now that funding is in place, the USACE is hoping to finally take that land to solve flooding issues.

Jason Mann with the Army Corps of Engineers said flooding has been an issue on Beaver Lake for decades and buying the land would help the USACE determine how to address the issue.

“The people we wanna keep in mind are those who live downstream,” Mann said.

These are people like Scott Brock’s mom and hundreds of other landowners. Brock said they have apprehensions about the project.

“Obviously, my mother and a lot of people on the lake-about 500 property owners who would be affected by this-are worried about their property values,” Brock said. “We’re also worried about maintaining the land around the lake.”

But, Mann said buying the land can protect the more than 500 people who live downstream.

“What it’s providing is an insurance policy,” Mann said.

As the USACE conducts environmental surveys to find out how to stop the flooding, Brock said his concern si the Army Corps of Engineers not taking good care of the land while they try to prevent flooding.

“As far as I can tell and it’s already affecting some of our neighbors,” Brock said. “Things get overgrown and you can’t even get to your own boat dock in some cases…trash and drift water get washed up on the shore.”

The USACE took public comments up until two weeks ago to get input on what will be best not only for landowners but the property itself. Right now, the acquisition is still not final.