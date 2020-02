PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KNWA) — A popular liquor store for many boaters on the way to Beaver Lake was damaged Friday afternoon when a car drove through the storefront.

Lefty’s Liquor in Prairie Creek sustained minor structural damage when owners say an elderly woman was leaving and put her car in the wrong gear, driving directly into the front of Lefty’s.

Beaver Lake Fire crews say that no one was hurt in the accident.